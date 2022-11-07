Pints and Paddles fundraiser aimed to raise $30,000

Chip Shots Rochester
Chip Shots Rochester(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Chip Shots in Rochester Sunday, EA Therapeutics had its first ever “Pints and Paddles” fundraiser. The event looked to raise $30,000 for more equitable access to therapeutic technology.

”Imagine if you had a limitation in your mobility, and it was really difficult, and you required somebody to help you get out of your chair to exercise,” said EA Therapeutics Executive Director Melanie Brennan. “[And] you required special equipment. If you don’t have access to those things, you just don’t exercise.”

The fundraiser included a pickleball tournament, trivia, and an auction. There were other games such as cornhole and bingo.

