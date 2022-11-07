Olmsted County and City of Rochester join “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In recognition of Veterans Day, Olmsted County and the City of Rochester have joined together by participating in “Operation Green Light.”

Operation Green Light is a new national initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans. The mission is to show support to veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and their families, and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels.

According to Olmsted County, the lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green in honor of veterans beginning Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The exterior dome lights will be illuminated on November 11.

“By shining a green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families have made,” Olmsted County Division Administrator of Health, Housing, and Human Services James Johnson said. “At a time when our country is faced with many challenges, we can all agree that individuals who sacrificed so much on behalf of our country and our way of life deserve our gratitude, support, and recognition.”

During the week of Nov. 7-13, residents are encouraged to participate in Operation Green Light by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

“We thank all of our local veterans and active service members for their dedication and valor. This includes those who continue to serve our community as City and County teammates. Showing appreciation to our veterans throughout the year is important and we ask the public for their assistance in helping honor our community’s veterans and active service members. To our veterans, you are valued, and we see and recognize your personal sacrifice and service that continues to assure our freedom and way of life,” City Administrator Alison Zelms said.

While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (November 7 -13), residents are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round and share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

The public is also invited to attend a local Veteran’s Day event at the Rochester International Event Center. Guests can enjoy a free breakfast and a Veterans Day program on Nov. 11. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 - 10 a.m., courtesy of Powers Ventures, followed by a program from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Speakers include State Senator Dave Senjem, a member of the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial committee, Army veteran Chad Stowers, and singer and emcee Brad Boice, a 23-year Army veteran.

More information about resources available to veterans can be found here.

