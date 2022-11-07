Midwest Access experiences SPARK science

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SPARK is a children’s museum in Rochester with a mission to enrich the lives of young learners.

SPARK provides a place for kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM), and much more.

Tickets for adults and children wanting a day pass are $12 a day with senior and military discounts being just $11.

Musuem hours are open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Thursday, which is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

