Midwest Access experiences SPARK science

By Ashley Walker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SPARK is a children’s museum in Rochester with a mission to enrich the lives of young learners.

SPARK provides a place for kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM), and much more.

Tickets for adults and children wanting a day pass are $12 a day with senior and military discounts being just $11.

Musuem hours are open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Thursday, which is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

