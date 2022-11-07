Mercy One giving opportunities to win “Best Life” experiences

MercyOne
MercyOne(KCRG)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KTTC) – MercyOne is helping people achieve milestones with its “Best Life” experiences prize packages.

MercyOne is giving away several prize packages through the coming months.

You can still enter to win. Share a photo on social media showing how you Live Your Best Life using #MercyOneLYBL and tag MercyOne. Or, enter online for one of several prize packages for “Best Life” experiences, including tickets to sporting events and music experiences.

Each submission represents an entry to win great prizes.

MercyOne draws winners every month.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Kasson businesses and properties a total loss after overnight fire
Several Kasson businesses and properties a total loss after overnight fire
Baby Jonathan Cibanau
Rochester baby returns home after 14 months in hospital
Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
Rochester Fire Department
Family pet dies in Rochester fire
Roadhouse Car Condos
New high-end car condos in Rochester

Latest News

Winter Driving Tips
Winter driving conditions with Minnesota Department of Transportation
Winter driving conditions with Minnesota Department of Transportation
Winter driving conditions with Minnesota Department of Transportation
Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor charity joins Midwest Access
FILE -
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states