Iowa Secretary of State discusses election prep, orders audits

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – As Election Day nears, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is discussing election preparations, new audit orders and urging residents to get out and vote.

Pate said election planning takes months.

“A lot of it is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Pate said.

Pate said a lot of prep involves planning for different scenarios, including things like natural disasters, fires or technology issues. Pate said they pre-test all their tabulators and protect paper ballots, treating them like money as one way of protecting the integrity of the election.

“We need to make sure the ballots are prepared accurately, we take a lot of pride in that,” he said. “The paper ballots are just not left lying around. These are secured and they have to be accounted for. If they are spoiled or damaged, then we have to answer for that.”

For the first time ever, Pate has ordered all 99 counties to conduct post-election audits for two races. On Thursday, the Iowa Secretary of State’s office will randomly draw one precinct in each county to be audited. In Iowa, voters will decide on a governor. State senator races and representatives are also on the ballot.

“I am adding a second, statewide race,” Pate said. “But we will not be sharing what it is until after the election to add an element of randomness to it. So, they’ll be doing two statewide races on a precinct that I will have selected, along with what the second race is. That’s one more way to assure that the tabulators and technology is adding up. And in the past when we’ve done these, they’ve added up 100 %.”

Pate said more than 340,000 ballots have been cast so far, with more than 13,000 people voting on Saturday. He said compared to other years, absentee voting hasn’t been as busy this year. He said he thinks that because the campaigns haven’t been pushing absentee voting as much this year.

“Iowans get out and vote,” he said. “I expect a strong turnout tomorrow.”

Pate said it’s important to recognize the election judges who work the polls.

“These poll workers are there because they believe in the system and democracy,” he said. “Be Iowa nice. Tell your friends and neighbors to get out and vote.”

