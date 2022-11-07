Folds of Honor charity joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Folds of Honor is a charity that raises money for educational scholarships for children and spouses of members of the military who suffered injury or died while serving our country.

As of last month, this cause also extends to first responders.

Folds of Honor is a national charity but has a Minnesota-Wisconsin chapter based in the Minneapolis.

McDonald’s owner/operators at 225 participating restaurants will donate a percentage of sales from November 1-11, 2022 to Folds of Honor, with a maximum donation of $100,000.

