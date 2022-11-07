Fire crews work to put out Kasson fire

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – UPDATE: The Kasson Fire Department has released information about a fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway in SE Kasson. The Department says it was alerted of the fire at 7:30 p.m. A building at the location was engulfed in flames.

Dodge Center Fire, Dodge Center Ambulance, Mantorville Fire, Byron Fire, Kasson Police, Minnesota State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

As of 9 p.m. fire personnel were still on the scene and working to extinguish the flames.

People are asked to avoid the area. The State Fire Marshal Division will be investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fire in Kasson has forced emergency crews to block some roads heading into the Dodge County town. As of 8 p.m. Sunday multiple fire units could be seen outside a building just north of Highway 14.

We spoke with a resident of Kasson who said the County Road 34 bridge was blocked by Dodge County deputies as a result of the fire.

At this time it’s not clear what building is on fire, but it’s in the area of 105 Mantorville Ave S.

KTTC is awaiting more details. We reached out to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and as of 8:55 p.m. the agency was still working on the scene and had “no statement to give.”

We will keep you updated once we learn more.

