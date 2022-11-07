Community rallies around Iowa National Guard troops ahead of deployment

Iowa National Guard Troops
Iowa National Guard Troops(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday to say goodbye to more than 100 Iowa National Guard soldiers as they deploy to Europe.

Approximately 160 Soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City, will deploy to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce is part of the United States’ commitment to international order and security of our NATO allies. The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies in support of U.S. and NATO forces.

“We are grateful that each one of you are a part of the less than 1% who serve our nation,” Benjamin Correll said. “We are proud of you and all that you do, and grateful for the family gathered here today that support you.”

The unit was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and the global war on terrorism.

The 1133rd Transportation Company will travel to their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.

The servicemembers are expected to be gone for nearly one year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot
Rochester Fire Department
Family pet dies in Rochester fire
Roadhouse Car Condos
New high-end car condos in Rochester

Latest News

Baby Jonathan Cibanau
Rochester baby returns home after 14 months in hospital
Rochester Public Transit
Some Rochester Public Transit routes to see changes Monday
Chip Shots Rochester
Pints and Paddles fundraiser aimed to raise $30,000
Charges filed in school violence threats
Mason City Police investigate school threat, arrest suspect