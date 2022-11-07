Community rallies around Iowa National Guard troops ahead of deployment

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday to say goodbye to more than 100 Iowa National Guard soldiers as they deploy to Europe.

Approximately 160 Soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City, will deploy to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce is part of the United States’ commitment to international order and security of our NATO allies. The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies in support of U.S. and NATO forces.

“We are grateful that each one of you are a part of the less than 1% who serve our nation,” Benjamin Correll said. “We are proud of you and all that you do, and grateful for the family gathered here today that support you.”

The unit was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and the global war on terrorism.

The 1133rd Transportation Company will travel to their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.

The servicemembers are expected to be gone for nearly one year.

