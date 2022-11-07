Additional rain chances and a big temperature swing ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Despite all the wind today, we enjoyed a pleasant day of sunny and seasonal conditions. Wind gusts peaked anywhere from 30 mph to 50+ mph around our area this afternoon.

Peak wind gusts (KTTC)

Tonight, the winds will stay blustery out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times and mainly clear skies. Winds will gradually lighten early Monday morning. Temperatures will feel chilly overnight, falling into the mid to upper 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

A seasonably cool and bright day is in place for the start of the work week on Monday as afternoon highs climb into the low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Big temperature swing ahead (KTTC)

Warmer air filters into the region for the midweek along with more rain chances. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s on Tuesday before soaring into the low to mid-60s on Wednesday. Conditions will remain warm in the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday before a strong cold front passes through the Upper Midwest, dropping temperatures well below normal for the weekend.

Isolated rain showers arrive in the region Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the risk of severe storms is not expected.

A big temperatures swing is ahead for the end of the week as temperatures go from nearly 20 degrees above average during the midweek to roughly 15 degrees below average for the weekend. By Friday, high temperatures will struggle to climb out of the low 30s and are expected to hover in the mid-20s Saturday and Sunday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

