Rochester women’s shelter fundraiser raises thousands

By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center recent fundraiser raised thousands of dollars to help victims of domestic violence in Southeastern Minnesota.

The “Transforming Lives” event was held on Oct. 25 at the Mayo Civic Center. Around 140 people attended and more than $100,000 was raised.

The event highlighted stories from survivors, along with 25 victims who lost their lives to domestic violence.

The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has been providing help to domestic violence victims for more than 45 years.

