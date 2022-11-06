Mason City Police investigate school threat, arrest suspect

Charges filed in school violence threats
Charges filed in school violence threats
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST
MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) – The Mason City Police Department is investigating threats of violence made against the Mason City School District and have arrested a suspect.

The Mason City Community School District said it received threats of violence from an unidentified email account on Saturday.

It reported the threats to the Mason City Police Department on Saturday, and according to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, they quickly identified the source of the threats to be coming from a local residence.

Eighteen-year-old named Destiny Kaduce was arrested and charged with a class D felony for threat of terrorism. Mason City Police Department said she was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The department said there is no on-going threat at this time for the school. And that no staff or students were in school buildings at the time of the threats.

MCPD said it’s working with MCCSD to provide for an enhanced police presence at the impacted facilities on Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

