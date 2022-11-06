Freeborn County under burn restriction Sunday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has issued a burn restriction for Freeborn County that will go into effect at 12 p.m. Sunday and continue until 6 p.m. Sunday.

This is in conjunction with the Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Dry air and gusty winds have elevated fire danger throughout much of southern Minnesota on Sunday.

No fires will be allowed between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. unless they are recreational fires.

Recreational fires are 3 foot by 3 foot in size, must have some sort of fire ring around it and is at least 25 feet away from combustible material.

The burn restriction will automatically be lifted at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

