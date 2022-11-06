Elevated fire danger Sunday; Additional rain and wind throughout the new week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today will be more seasonal than the past few days with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s across the region. It will be cloudy to start the day, but as the day progresses, clouds will clear leaving behind beautiful blue skies and sunshine. It will be dry and windy today with elevated fire danger for the region, outdoor burning is discouraged. Winds will be from the west between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour wind forecast for today. Winds should remain relatively calm through the early morning hours, but they will start to pick up in the late morning, with strong winds and wind gusts.

Windy Conditions Sunday
Windy Conditions Sunday(KTTC)

Tonight will be clear, quiet, and chilly. Temperatures across the region tonight will be in the mid to upper-20s with wind chill temperatures in the teens. Winds will be from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be less windy, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

There is a bit of an up-and-down pattern ahead with temperatures this week. Today’s high is forecasted to be in the 50s and by next Saturday, the high temperature is forecasted to only be in the upper-20s. There are more rainfall chances Tuesday through Thursday with breezy conditions expected those days as well.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot
The Daley Dairy farm
Daley Farm sues multiple parties in effort to expand
Sports Extra 11-4
Sports Extra 11-4

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time ends
Daylight Saving Time ends overnight; Sunshine returns Sunday
Sarah's 6pm Saturday forecast 11/5/22
Sarah's 6pm Saturday forecast 11/5/22
Rainfall Totals - Past 24 hours
Rain continues for most of the region today; Cooler temperatures and more rainfall for the new week
Friday Night Lights Forecast
Scattered showers expected tonight and Saturday