Elevated fire danger Sunday; Additional rain and wind throughout the new week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today will be more seasonal than the past few days with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s across the region. It will be cloudy to start the day, but as the day progresses, clouds will clear leaving behind beautiful blue skies and sunshine. It will be dry and windy today with elevated fire danger for the region, outdoor burning is discouraged. Winds will be from the west between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour wind forecast for today. Winds should remain relatively calm through the early morning hours, but they will start to pick up in the late morning, with strong winds and wind gusts.

Windy Conditions Sunday (KTTC)

Tonight will be clear, quiet, and chilly. Temperatures across the region tonight will be in the mid to upper-20s with wind chill temperatures in the teens. Winds will be from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be less windy, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

There is a bit of an up-and-down pattern ahead with temperatures this week. Today’s high is forecasted to be in the 50s and by next Saturday, the high temperature is forecasted to only be in the upper-20s. There are more rainfall chances Tuesday through Thursday with breezy conditions expected those days as well.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

