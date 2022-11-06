Daylight Saving Time ends overnight; Sunshine returns Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us received some much-needed rainfall over the past two days, with totals ranging from only a few tenths to over two inches in isolated locations.

Rainfall totals - past 48 hours (KTTC)

Friendly reminder, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

Daylight Saving Time ends (KTTC)

Conditions will gradually dry out overnight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures make a return to the region on Sunday as afternoon highs climb into the low 50s. More clouds are expected throughout the morning hours, before decreasing to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the west at 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Up and down temperatures are expected during the upcoming week with a few midweek rain chances. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-40s on Monday with partly sunny skies and calm west winds.

Seasonal conditions with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s are on tap for Tuesday with isolated showers and strong winds. Isolated showers are also possible Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures ranging from the low to mid-60s on Wednesday before temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s on Thursday as a cold front passes through.

Much colder air looks to settle in for the late week and weekend as high temperatures only look to manage the low 30s.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

