Daylight Saving Time ends overnight; Sunshine returns Sunday

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us received some much-needed rainfall over the past two days, with totals ranging from only a few tenths to over two inches in isolated locations.

Rainfall totals - past 48 hours
Rainfall totals - past 48 hours(KTTC)

Friendly reminder, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

Daylight Saving Time ends
Daylight Saving Time ends(KTTC)

Conditions will gradually dry out overnight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures make a return to the region on Sunday as afternoon highs climb into the low 50s. More clouds are expected throughout the morning hours, before decreasing to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the west at 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

Up and down temperatures are expected during the upcoming week with a few midweek rain chances. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-40s on Monday with partly sunny skies and calm west winds.

Seasonal conditions with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s are on tap for Tuesday with isolated showers and strong winds. Isolated showers are also possible Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures ranging from the low to mid-60s on Wednesday before temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s on Thursday as a cold front passes through.

Much colder air looks to settle in for the late week and weekend as high temperatures only look to manage the low 30s.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot
Road closure on 60th Ave. NW in Rochester, MN
Plan to reroute for construction in NW Rochester
Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
Zumbrota house fire
One dead in Zumbrota house fire
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Sarah's 6pm Saturday forecast 11/5/22
Sarah's 6pm Saturday forecast 11/5/22
Rainfall Totals - Past 24 hours
Rain continues for most of the region today; Cooler temperatures and more rainfall for the new week
Friday Night Lights Forecast
Scattered showers expected tonight and Saturday
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast 11/4/22
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast 11/4/22