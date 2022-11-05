Sports Extra 11-4
Segment 1
- Section 1AAAA Championship: 2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. 1 Stewartville
- Section 1AAA Championship: 4 PEM vs. 2 Cannon Falls
- Section 1AA Championship: 2 Caledonia vs. 1 Chatfield
Segment 2
- Section 1A Championship: 2 Bethlehem Academy vs. 1 Fillmore Central
- Section 1 9-Man Championship: 2 Lanesboro vs. 1 Spring Grove
- Section 1AAAAA Championship Preview: 2 Owatonna vs. 1 Mayo
Segment 3
- Winona State FB Preview
- Section 1AAA VB Championship Preview: 3 Byron vs. 1 Kasson-Mantorville
- Section 1AA VB Championship Preview: 4 Caledonia vs. 2 Cannon Falls
- Section 1A VB Championship Preview: 2 Mabel-Canton vs. 1 Bethlehem Academy
- KTTC Play of the Week
