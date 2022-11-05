Seeds of Inspiration promotes rest, relaxation and rejuvenation

Seeds of Inspiration
Seeds of Inspiration(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was a day focused on rest, relaxation and rejuvenation at Seeds of Inspiration held at Studio 324 in downtown Rochester.

Seeds of Inspiration started at 9 a.m. Saturday and wrapped up at 3 p.m.

The event helped to give those who attended a day away from everyday stresses and helped attendees reconnect with themselves and those around them.

There were three different speakers at the event, all focusing on restoring the mind, body and soul.

Although the event was geared towards women, men were welcome to attend the event as well.

Energy Medicine Provider and Reiki Practitioner, Kat Jarosinski, mentioned that the event was a way to “bring people back into the city and to really host an event for women that gathers us back together in utilizing a lot of the tools that people need right now...stress reduction, relaxation and just really exploring how do we bring peace back into our lives.”

A main goal of the event was for attendees to feel a sense of restoration, inspiration and connection when leaving the event.

