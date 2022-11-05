Seat 5 school board preview

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are four school board seats up for the taking on election day for Rochester Public Schools (RPS). But focusing on one, seat five, pits incumbent Jean Marvin against challenger Kimberly Rishavy. Rishavy is a part of the “4 your children” voting “bloc.” Which the group says is a “straight ticket.” Meaning the group says that their values are aligned, and they give the encouragement to vote for all of them.

But the school board race is a non-partisan position. Meaning, school board members are still running on their own.

Jean Marvin is a former English teacher for RPS for 40 years and has been on the school board for 8 years. She has a Ph.D. in education from the University of Minnesota. And says she believes in giving students resources to be successful in and out of the classroom.

“Everyone’s children, we take as they are and get them as far as they can go,” school board member Jean Marvin said. “That is what education does. It’s not about standardizing students, it’s about celebrating their differences.”

Rishavy, along with the voting “bloc” align themselves with conservative values. She is a small business owner and attended John Marshall high school. She says children have the right to come to school and learn reading, writing, arithmetic, science and history.

“When you are in the school room let’s teach academics, who has time to sit there and have two three students that are disrupting the whole classroom and the other ones are there trying to learn,” said Kimberly Rishavy who is running for school board.

Election day is November 7th, and polls open at 7 A.M.

