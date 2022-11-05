Seasons Hospice House celebrates 25 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local hospice marked a major milestone Friday.

It has been 25 years since Seasons Hospice opened the doors to its hospice house.

Staff, volunteers, board members, and key donors gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the occasion.

Mayor Kim Norton also attended and read a proclamation honoring November 2022 as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

The house made history as the first Medicare-certified, independent, freestanding hospice facility in Minnesota.

“To be able to celebrate the 25th anniversary with our community, to me, is just a testimony to the support that we’ve received and the reason why we’re still here,” said Executive Director Kristina Wright-Peterson.

