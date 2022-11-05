Rain continues for most of the region today; Cooler temperatures and more rainfall for the new week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Much-needed rainfall has returned to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with rainfall totals ranging from a little over a tenth of an inch to almost two inches.

Rainfall Totals - Past 24 hours (KTTC)

Rainfall will continue through the evening hours today with additional rainfall amounts anywhere between 0.3″ to 1″.

Additional Rainfall Amounts (KTTC)

Today will be overcast again with rain showers throughout the majority of the day, ending around the 4 o’clock hour. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s across the region with breezy conditions. Winds today will be from the north between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight will be cool with low temperatures in the mid to upper-30s across the region and breezy conditions continuing through the night. Winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. The rain will have moved out of the region, leaving behind partly cloudy skies.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

We’ll see the sun again tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions once again. Winds will be from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s across the region for our Sunday.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures ahead will be more seasonal, however, there will be a bit of an up-and-down pattern with the temperatures throughout the week. More rain is expected Tuesday through Thursday. Friday looks to be drying back out but temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the mid-30s to round out the upcoming work week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

