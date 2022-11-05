Rain continues for most of the region today; Cooler temperatures and more rainfall for the new week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Much-needed rainfall has returned to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with rainfall totals ranging from a little over a tenth of an inch to almost two inches.

Rainfall Totals - Past 24 hours
Rainfall Totals - Past 24 hours(KTTC)

Rainfall will continue through the evening hours today with additional rainfall amounts anywhere between 0.3″ to 1″.

Additional Rainfall Amounts
Additional Rainfall Amounts(KTTC)

Today will be overcast again with rain showers throughout the majority of the day, ending around the 4 o’clock hour. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s across the region with breezy conditions. Winds today will be from the north between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight will be cool with low temperatures in the mid to upper-30s across the region and breezy conditions continuing through the night. Winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. The rain will have moved out of the region, leaving behind partly cloudy skies.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

We’ll see the sun again tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions once again. Winds will be from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s across the region for our Sunday.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures ahead will be more seasonal, however, there will be a bit of an up-and-down pattern with the temperatures throughout the week. More rain is expected Tuesday through Thursday. Friday looks to be drying back out but temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the mid-30s to round out the upcoming work week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot
Road closure on 60th Ave. NW in Rochester, MN
Plan to reroute for construction in NW Rochester
Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
Zumbrota house fire
One dead in Zumbrota house fire
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Rochester man charged with third-degree homicide in suspicious death of Minneapolis woman

Latest News

Friday Night Lights Forecast
Scattered showers expected tonight and Saturday
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast 11/4/22
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast 11/4/22
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Cold and wet to start the weekend
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Friday Morning Weather