Pure Rock Studios celebrates ten years in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some local music students are showing off their musical skills and passion for performance.

Saturday, Pure Rock Studios celebrated ten years of business in Rochester. Pure Rock Studios is a music studio where students can take lessons for all sorts of instruments and vocals.

Saturday, Students, instructors, family and friends gathered at Chip Shots for an afternoon full of music.

Students got the chance to perform the music they’ve been working on lately in front of dozens of people.

There are 350 students enrolled at the music studio.

“It benefits them in a lot of ways. The way that we run things we a big emphasis on working with your peers. It helps build a lot of team skills, teamwork, working for deadlines together as a group. That sort of thing. it also just helps with self-discipline a lot because it takes a lot of work and practice every single day to keep up your chops,” Pure Rock Studios director Drew Medin said.

There was also a raffle at the event. Local businesses and family donated items for community members to take home. All the money from the raffle will be donated to Channel One Food Shelf in Rochester.

