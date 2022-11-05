New high-end car condos in Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – New car condos can be found in Rochester. These Roadhouse car condos are built specifically for storing collectible cars.

“It’s a new concept for Rochester. There’s a couple up in Minneapolis,” Joe Chase said. Chase is an agent with Loam Commercial Real Estate.

You can find the 30+ condos at 273 Penny Ln NE, Rochester, MN 55906.

Learn more about Roadhouse Motor Condos in the attached video.

If you are interested in checking out one of these condos, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot
Road closure on 60th Ave. NW in Rochester, MN
Plan to reroute for construction in NW Rochester
Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
Zumbrota house fire
One dead in Zumbrota house fire
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Rochester man charged with third-degree homicide in suspicious death of Minneapolis woman

Latest News

Rochester Fire Department
Family pet dies in Rochester fire
Seeds of Inspiration
Seeds of Inspiration promotes rest, relaxation and rejuvenation
Commerce Community
Commerce community hosts celebration for business partners
FEAST!
Mayo Civic Center hosts 9th annual FEAST! festival