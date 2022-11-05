New high-end car condos in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – New car condos can be found in Rochester. These Roadhouse car condos are built specifically for storing collectible cars.

“It’s a new concept for Rochester. There’s a couple up in Minneapolis,” Joe Chase said. Chase is an agent with Loam Commercial Real Estate.

You can find the 30+ condos at 273 Penny Ln NE, Rochester, MN 55906.

Learn more about Roadhouse Motor Condos in the attached video.

If you are interested in checking out one of these condos, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.