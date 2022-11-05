Mayowood Historic Home kicks off Christmas season

Dining room decorated for Christmas
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christmas Tours Begin Saturday, November 5th
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Christmas season begins Saturday, November 5th at least for the Mayowood Historic Home!

Mayowood Historic Home is opening up for its annual Christmas tours.

Each room of the house is decorated by a different artist, with a different Christmas theme.

The artists all get a chance to share their own unique visions.

Mayowood Historic Home is a joint effort between the Mayo Clinic and the History Center of Olmsted County.

Staff advises anyone who wants to participate in a Christmas tour to register in advance, as the waitlist can often be an hour long.

Before becoming a historic site, the Home hosted many people- including doctors, celebrities, and well known historic figures like Franklin D. Roosevelt and Helen Keller.

