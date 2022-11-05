Mayo Civic Center hosts 9th annual FEAST! festival

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is the ninth annual FEAST! in Rochester. Dozens of food growers and makers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa gathered at the Mayo Civic Center for the event.

Community members could walk around the event and sample some products before they decide to buy them.

Many vendors use locally-grown ingredients such as fruit, veggies, honey, meat, cheeses and herbs. Other vendors carry certifications such as gluten-free, organic and grass fed.

New this year are some locally-crafted spirits made with regionally-grown grapes, apples, hops and grains.

Folks also had the chance to meet some celebrity chefs who hosted cooking demos throughout the day.

“I hope people recognize what an important role independent farmers and food makers make in our food system that this is really where change happens. People who are on the ground level, close to food, close to farming and able to make decisions that aren’t made in some far-off corporate board room,” Ferndale Market owner John Peterson said.

There is also a Local FEAST! magazine available on newsstands.

