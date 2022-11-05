Mayo Civic Center hosts 9th annual FEAST! festival

FEAST!
FEAST!(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is the ninth annual FEAST! in Rochester. Dozens of food growers and makers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa gathered at the Mayo Civic Center for the event.

Community members could walk around the event and sample some products before they decide to buy them.

Many vendors use locally-grown ingredients such as fruit, veggies, honey, meat, cheeses and herbs. Other vendors carry certifications such as gluten-free, organic and grass fed.

New this year are some locally-crafted spirits made with regionally-grown grapes, apples, hops and grains.

Folks also had the chance to meet some celebrity chefs who hosted cooking demos throughout the day.

“I hope people recognize what an important role independent farmers and food makers make in our food system that this is really where change happens. People who are on the ground level, close to food, close to farming and able to make decisions that aren’t made in some far-off corporate board room,” Ferndale Market owner John Peterson said.

There is also a Local FEAST! magazine available on newsstands.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot
Road closure on 60th Ave. NW in Rochester, MN
Plan to reroute for construction in NW Rochester
Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
Zumbrota house fire
One dead in Zumbrota house fire
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Rochester man charged with third-degree homicide in suspicious death of Minneapolis woman

Latest News

Commerce Community
Commerce community hosts celebration for business partners
Pure Rock Studios
Pure Rock Studios celebrates ten years in Rochester
HIGHLIGHTS: Section 1A Championship - 2 Bethlehem Academy vs. 1 Fillmore Central
HIGHLIGHTS: Section 1A Championship - 2 Bethlehem Academy vs. 1 Fillmore Central
HIGHLIGHTS: Section 1AAAA Championship - 2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. 1 Stewartville
HIGHLIGHTS: Section 1AAAA Championship - 2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. 1 Stewartville