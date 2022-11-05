Family pet dies in Rochester fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A family pet died Saturday afternoon after a fire in southwest Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews responded to call of a fire at residence in the 6000 block of Pointe Drive SW around 1:45 p.m.

RFD said responders saw smoke coming out of the front door and they started to perform a fire knock down in the area of the kitchen.

Firefighters found a dog on the second floor, they removed it and started life-saving measures on it, but the dog did not survive.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

According to RFD, it does carry life-saving equipment to be used on animals, including oxygen masks designed to fit cats and dogs. This equipment was deployed by firefighters in this instance.

RFD also received assistance from the Stewartville Fire Department on this call. RFD has aid agreements with different county departments, including automatic aid with Stewartville in certain geographic areas where both departments can respond quickly.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The RFD Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

