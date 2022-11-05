Commerce community hosts celebration for business partners

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some local businesses are teaming up with their neighbors to bring some community members into their space.

Saturday, families could head to the First Alliance Commons building for a community celebration- hosted by businesses housed in the building including First Alliance Credit Union, Moka, Great Harvest Bread Company, Doma, and Bloom Acai Café.

At the event, families could participate in games, coloring pages and bingo. There was also a drawing where the winner won a grand prize package which included T-shirts, gift cards and an electric back massager.

A KROC DJ was also at the event handing out additional mystery giveaways throughout the day.

“First Alliance came up with a great idea to have all these businesses together, businesses that would complement each other, so people can make one stop and visit multiple businesses,” Great Harvest Bread Company owner Dan Sweeney said.

First Alliance Credit Union was the first business that moved into the building. Great Harvest and Moka moved in after. Recently, Doma and Bloom Acai Café joined the Commons building.

