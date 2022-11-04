USPS Postal Service hosts statewide job fair

USPS job fair
USPS job fair(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Postal Service is working to recruit workers ahead of a busy holiday season.

Friday, post offices around the state, including in Rochester, hosted a mega job fair. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., applicants could stop by the Valleyhigh Drive post office and apply for the job on the spot.

There are a number of positions open like city carrier assistants, assistant rural carriers and mail services clerks.

USPS did the majority of their holiday recruiting this September but are always looking to fill positions and are looking for a final push for holiday hiring.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older, and drivers are required to have a driver’s license for at least two years.

“We deliver for America. Everybody sees their mail carrier every single day. We deliver packages. We deliver medication. We deliver your bills. We deliver a lot of other stuff every day for America. No have your mail delivery is crucial. Everybody noticed when your carrier doesn’t show up or your mail doesn’t show up. Extra mail carriers make sure you mail gets delivered every single day,” Rochester postmaster Haley White said.

