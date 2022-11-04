USPS looks to recruit with mega job fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Postal Service is holding a mega job fair Friday to prepare for another busy holiday shipping season.

The fair will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rochester Post Office of Valleyhigh Drive NW.

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide information about available positions and answer questions.

Part-time, full-time and seasonal openings are available for people 18 years and older.

The company is looking to hire city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, assistant rural carriers, mail processing clerks and sales and services associates in Rochester.

