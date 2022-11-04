Ship holiday packages to Mason City Police Department to avoid thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is partnering with its community again to prevent crime this holiday season.

According to MCPD, you can have your holiday packages shipped to MCPD instead of your front steps now through December 22, 2022.

The goal of this is to avoid thefts by porch pirates for people who may not be able to be at home when a package arrives.

Packages can be shipped to the following:

Mason City Police Department 78 South Georgia Ave Mason City, Iowa 50401

MCPD staff will be available to retrieve packages Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Package pick-up will also be available on Wednesdays in December until 7 p.m. On Saturdays, December 3, 10, and 17, packages can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All packages must be picked up by December 23 or they will be returned to sender.

Packages must weigh less than 50 pounds and a government-issued ID will be required to verify your identity for package pick-up.

You can contact Crime Victim Specialist Courtney Moretz at 641-494-3591 or email her at cmoretz@masoncity.net for more information or to coordinate expected delivery at the police department.

MCPD is working with FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Service to coordinate delivery times for packages.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.