Sharing medical journeys at rare speakers event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With over 7,000 rare diseases in the world, a disease affecting fewer than 200 people in the world took center stage for the Rare Speakers event Thursday. The Mayo Clinic and Harmony 4 Hope collaborated to bring the event to the Rochester Art Center.

Patti Schultz a Minnesota patient spoke of her medical journey of five decades, trying to find a diagnosis.

“They’ve been telling people that maybe their thirties were maybe the top life expectancy,” speaker Patti Schultz said. “Then I showed up, they couldn’t tell me how much longer I have. I just live each day to the fullest.”

But organizers at the event say that the purpose of the event is a deliberate opportunity of building community, destigmatizing, and celebrating.

“Empower them to be part of education in rare disease, and we couple that with inspirational music and education science to educate on rare disease,” president Kerry Hughes of Harmony 4 Hope said.

There are more than 300,000,000 people with rare diseases in the world.

