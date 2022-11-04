Scattered showers expected tonight and Saturday

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We managed to pick up a little rain overnight and early Friday morning, with some locations receiving over 1″ of rainfall, while others only received a tenth or two. Temperatures also took a big hit today following the passing of a cold front last night.

Rainfall - past 24 hours
Rainfall - past 24 hours(KTTC)

This evening, conditions will be rather chilly if you are planning to head out for Friday night football. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s overnight with cloudy skies and breezy north winds at 10-15 mph. Scattered showers are expected to move back in around midnight and continue into Saturday.

Friday Night Lights Forecast
Friday Night Lights Forecast(KTTC)

Scattered off-and-on showers are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Saturday, with rain expected to gradually exit after 3 pm. Upwards of an additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rainfall is possible in our area. Afternoon temperatures will be cool in the low to mid-40s with breezy northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Estimated rainfall amounts through Saturday
Estimated rainfall amounts through Saturday(KTTC)

Friendly reminder to not forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time starts in the United States at 2 am Sunday!

Sunshine returns to the region on Sunday as conditions being to dry out. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy west winds at 10-15 mph.

Sunny skies continue into Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and calm winds.

A few additional rain chances return to the region for the midweek with stray to isolated showers possible Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before falling back to the upper 40s on Thursday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Daniel Loftus
Rochester man charged with third-degree homicide in suspicious death of Minneapolis woman
Firefighters were called to the Broadway Plaza hotel in downtown Rochester Wednesday night.
Fire crews respond to downtown Rochester hotel
Zumbrota house fire
One dead in Zumbrota house fire
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Road closure on 60th Ave. NW in Rochester, MN
Plan to reroute for construction in NW Rochester

Latest News

Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast 11/4/22
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast 11/4/22
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Cold and wet to start the weekend
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
Precipitation Amounts
Much needed moisture returns to the region along with seasonal temperatures