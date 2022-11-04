Scattered showers expected tonight and Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We managed to pick up a little rain overnight and early Friday morning, with some locations receiving over 1″ of rainfall, while others only received a tenth or two. Temperatures also took a big hit today following the passing of a cold front last night.

Rainfall - past 24 hours (KTTC)

This evening, conditions will be rather chilly if you are planning to head out for Friday night football. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s overnight with cloudy skies and breezy north winds at 10-15 mph. Scattered showers are expected to move back in around midnight and continue into Saturday.

Friday Night Lights Forecast (KTTC)

Scattered off-and-on showers are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Saturday, with rain expected to gradually exit after 3 pm. Upwards of an additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rainfall is possible in our area. Afternoon temperatures will be cool in the low to mid-40s with breezy northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Estimated rainfall amounts through Saturday (KTTC)

Friendly reminder to not forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time starts in the United States at 2 am Sunday!

Sunshine returns to the region on Sunday as conditions being to dry out. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy west winds at 10-15 mph.

Sunny skies continue into Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and calm winds.

A few additional rain chances return to the region for the midweek with stray to isolated showers possible Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before falling back to the upper 40s on Thursday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

