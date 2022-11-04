Serenity Couture aka ‘Santa’s hair team’ joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The hair team at Serenity Couture has been donating their time and talents every year to give Santa a special hair do everyday before he visits any children in Rochester.

They have been a part of the “Santa” team for over 20 years.

Each year the team members buy specials gifts for each of the children that are at the Ronald McDonald house so they have a gift while they are away from their loved ones and homes during the holiday season.

Santa makes a special delivery to each of the kids and sings Christmas carols to try to bring some joy to the families.

They also have a giving tree at the salon. Rather than the tree having ornaments, it has gift tags of things the house needs. Then, Serenity Couture guests and employees can get involved and support the Ronald Mc Donald House.



