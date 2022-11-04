Plan to reroute for construction in NW Rochester

Road closure on 60th Ave. NW in Rochester, MN
Road closure on 60th Ave. NW in Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Stage 1 of construction on 60th Ave. NW between 19th St. and Valleyhigh Road NW begins Friday.

The re-grading, re-construction project costs $19.5 million.

The official detour for the closure is shown on the map above.

The section of the road is expected to be closed for a month.

Once the closure is lifted, the road will be gravel throughout the winter.

Drivers should expect delays in this area and find alternative routes.

