New Kasson dance studio joins Midwest Access

The Studio
The Studio(The Studio)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a new dance studio opening in Kasson this weekend.

Jen and Angie are the owners of ‘The Studio’ and came to discuss their new venture.

The Studio has an open house event Sunday, Nov. 6 from 4-6:30 p.m. It is located at 121 W Main Street.

Two dancers, Sophie and Izzy, also joined Midwest Access to perform a short piece. They performed Desmond’s Song by Johnnyswim featuring Tobe Nwigwe choreographed by Sam Kemmet, one of their faculty members.

The vision for the studio is to create a place where everyone is included, every dancer is welcome, and parents are involved. They provide individualized instruction, dance with passion and purpose, and focus on worth and talents beyond dance.

The Studio website can be found here.

