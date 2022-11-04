Mitchell’s Movie Minutes: All Quiet on the Western Front, Till, and Armageddon Time

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Julian Mitchell is a movie buff. He has started a new segment on Midwest Access featuring some of the newest movies in theaters and on streaming sites.

This week he gave reviews of the movies ‘All Quiet on the Western Front′, ‘Till’, and ‘Armageddon Time’.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ can be watched on Netflix. ‘Till’ and ‘Armageddon Time’ can be seen in theaters.

Rochester movie showings.

Find movie showings anywhere here.

