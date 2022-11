Hy-Vee offers help for a medical disorder

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With November being National Diabetes Awareness month, Hy-Vee is helping out by raising awareness and offering free A-1 screenings. Hy-Vee says dietitians will offer 1,500 A-1C screenings while supplies last.

“... it’s a hemoglobin test, a finger prick,” Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite said. “And within five minutes you get a picture of where your blood sugar is at. It’s great for anyone to get because diabetes and pre-diabetes can be a silent disease.”

Along with the screenings, Hy-Vee says they will be hosting virtual events every Wednesday to encourage people to live healthier lifestyles.

You can register for your screening here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.