High school students explore careers in manufacturing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Schools across southeast Minnesota are giving students a chance to explore future careers in manufacturing.

Students from a variety of communities with the Hiawatha School Education District Byron-Zumbrota Mazeppa got to learn about safe, clean and high-tech places where they could work in the future.

The Mayo Civic Center and RCTC Heitz Center offered hands-on activities in construction and building trades.

According to DEED, next year manufacturing companies in Minnesota are projected to add more than 5,000 jobs.

“It’s important that we have students take a look at what there is to offer outside of high school. I remember being, you didn’t quite know what there was. You didn’t know the different types of routes you could do. So, seeing that and talking to people that are doing it either brand new people or people that have been doing it for 30 years. They can give you the actual experience they have. I can do my best job as at teacher to tell them what it’s going to be like with my experience, but doing it right now and talking to them, that’s going to be the best thing for them,” Byron High School industrial tech teacher Maxwell Gunter said.

This industry hires employees with all levels of education and experience from a high school diploma or equivalent to advance degrees in STEM.

