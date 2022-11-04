Fleet Farm holds ‘Orange Friday’ Nov. 4

By KTTC Staff
Nov. 4, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fleet Farm is once again holding its annual “Orange Friday” event Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

For 11 years, Fleet Farm has held the event for hunters right ahead of hunting opener, which is Saturday, Nov. 5 this year.

Orange Friday is held in all store locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Stores open at 6 a.m.

The first 500 customers through the doors  received a limited-edition Fleet Farm “Orange Friday” blaze-orange hat.  Orange Friday features Hunt Week deals on items that hunters need for a successful day in the woods. 

“Fleet Farm is the hunter’s one-stop shop for everything you need, whether it’s your first trip or your hundredth,” Fleet Farm Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Steve Jensen said. “Generations of families shop at Fleet Farm together to find all the gear they need for a successful hunt.”

Wisconsin and Iowa will host Orange Friday events on Friday, Nov. 18.  All stores will open one hour early, at 6 a.m., on their respective Orange Friday dates.

