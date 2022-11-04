One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot

police lights
police lights(wdtv)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is sharing details on an assault that happened in the Stewartville High School parking lot.

Captain James Schueller said a deputy responded to the high school call around 12 p.m. Wednesday with reports of a fight.

A 16-year-old girl from Stewartville was found with large bloody scrapes on her elbow, knees, and a ‘goose-egg’ sized bump on the back of her head.

Police said the fight started with one suspect, a 15-year-old girl from Rochester grabbing the victim’s hair and beating her to the ground, before another student, a 16-year-old girl, joined her in assaulting the victim.

Police are waiting for the injury report to determine if charges will be made.

The victim said she had been harassed by a group of former friends, including the suspects, for the past year due to a previous incident.

