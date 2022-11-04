Daley Farm sues multiple parties in effort to expand

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Daley Dairy Farm in Lewiston is taking legal action against multiple parties in its continued effort to modernize and expand.

The lawsuit filed last week is against the Land Stewardship Project (LSP), three Winona County Commissioners and six individuals who were or are still involved with LSP.

The defendants named in the lawsuit are Land Stewardship Project, Winona County commissioners Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer and Greg Olson, Six individuals Cherie Hales, Bobby King, Doug Nopar, Johanna Rupprecht, Barb Sogn-Frank and Kelly Stanage.

The suit alleges the individuals violated the Daley’s 14th Amendment rights under the due process clause to the right to life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.

It also alleges counts of conspiring to not give the Daley’s a fair hearing about the board’s decisions and the individuals and boards conspired to manipulate board memberships to prevent the expansion from happening.

In 2017 the Daley Farm started seeking approval for an expansion of its dairy farm, including a change to the farm’s county and animal unit cap. Winona County limits feedlots to 1,500 animal units but the Daleys wanted to expand their animal units to nearly 6,000.

The Daley Farm’s environmental assessment worksheet for the expansion was approved twice by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, but the Winona County BOA turned down the request twice, once in 2019 and again in 2021.

