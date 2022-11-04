Cold and wet to start the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air is pouring into the region today on the heels of the cold front that swept through the local area last night, ending our long spell of incredible warmth. Not only is it going to be much cooler today, but low clouds and periods of November rain are going to add an extra chill to the air along with some brisk north winds that will keep wind chill indices in the 30s. Temperatures themselves will hover in the low to mid-40s for the most part which is slightly cooler than the seasonal average and more than 20 degrees colder than anything we’ve experienced in the past week.

We'll have cloudy skies with periods of rain today and wind chills will be in the 40s. (KTTC)

We'll have temps in the low 40s and periods of rain in the area for our Friday. (KTTC)

Wave after wave of rain will continue to move through the area tonight, keeping the unsettled theme going as we officially kick off the weekend. Temperatures tonight will hover in the upper 30s with brisk north winds dropping wind chill values into the 20s at times.

Rainfall totals may end up in the one to two inch range this weekend. (KTTC)

Saturday will feature periods of rain until late in the afternoon. A few downpours of rain can be expected with perhaps a few wet snowflakes as well. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with a gusty west breeze that will reach 30 miles per hour at times. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible just before sunset. Rainfall totals in most spots locally will range from one to two inches overall.

We'll have gusty winds and occasional rain on Saturday. Sunday will be breezy and cool, but with some sunshine at times. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Sunday with a gusty, cool westerly breeze and high temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Cool sunshine will be the theme early next week as high temperatures will warm from the upper 40s on Monday to the mid-50s Tuesday. A few spotty showers will be possible late in the day Tuesday ahead of a weak storm system that will approach from the west. A few isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday along with some breaks of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Temps will be seasonably cool this weekend and for early next week. (KTTC)

A cold front will move through the area next Thursday, triggering more widespread rain. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s and gusty winds.

Cold air will pour into the region once again next Friday and even with a fair amount of sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s. We’ll have high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s next weekend with a slight chance of rain late on Sunday.

Temps will warm slightly in the middle of the upcoming week before a blast of cold air gives us a taste of wintry temperatures. (KTTC)

