Brent Terhune headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

Rochester
Rochester(Goonie's Comedy Club)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Brent Terhune is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 in Rochester.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

According to Goonie’s Comedy Club, Terhune has does characters, voices, one liners, time-tested monologues and more. He has a laid-back style of comedy and still remains just as absurd and funny, but equally relevant and relatable at the same time.

Terhune is also the co-host of the immensely popular podcast that is enjoyed by dozens of listeners, The Interweb Podshow, and he is a writer for the nationally-syndicated Bob & Tom Show.

Buy tickets to see Terhune here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Daniel Loftus
Rochester man charged with third-degree homicide in suspicious death of Minneapolis woman
Firefighters were called to the Broadway Plaza hotel in downtown Rochester Wednesday night.
Fire crews respond to downtown Rochester hotel
Zumbrota house fire
One dead in Zumbrota house fire
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Road closure on 60th Ave. NW in Rochester, MN
Plan to reroute for construction in NW Rochester

Latest News

popcorn
Mitchell’s Movie Minutes: All Quiet on the Western Front, Till, and Armageddon Time
USPS job fair
USPS Postal Service hosts statewide job fair
Hunters get ready for Deer firearms Opener with Orange Friday at Fleet Farm
Fleet Farm holds ‘Orange Friday’ Nov. 4
police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot