Brent Terhune headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Brent Terhune is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 in Rochester.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

According to Goonie’s Comedy Club, Terhune has does characters, voices, one liners, time-tested monologues and more. He has a laid-back style of comedy and still remains just as absurd and funny, but equally relevant and relatable at the same time.

Terhune is also the co-host of the immensely popular podcast that is enjoyed by dozens of listeners, The Interweb Podshow, and he is a writer for the nationally-syndicated Bob & Tom Show.

Buy tickets to see Terhune here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.