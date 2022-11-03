Winona State Football Off to 7-2 Start

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Something is brewing at Maxwell Field at Winona State University. The Warriors are off to a 7-2 start and have a chance to make waves in the NSIC this weekend.

On Saturday, the Warriors take on 1-8 Upper Iowa. Should the Warriors win, they would clinch at least a share of the NSIC South Division title.

The Warriors have rounded into form this season. They have won five of their last six games, including three in a row. The Warriors knocked off both Augustana and Sioux Falls, who have both been ranked at times this season.

Winona State has looked good this year under a new leader. First year head coach Brian Bergstrom says the Warriors need to get used to playing as the favorite.

“The biggest thing now is we’ve started to get a little bit of a name for ourselves,” Bergstrom said. “[We’re] not sneaking up on anybody. I think there’s a target on our back. We have to take the next step in maturity and play our best from a different role maybe than people thought we were going to be in in the beginning of the season. We can do that.”

Bergstrom previously served as South Dakota State’s defensive coordinator. This year, the Warriors have been led by that unit.

Winona State allows 17 points per game, which is the second-lowest total in the NSIC. The Warriors lead the league with 13 interceptions, and they have returned three of them for touchdowns.

The Warriors have also been able to put up points this season -- scoring at least 38 points three times this year. Add it all up, and the Warriors stand at 7-2. Bergstrom says he is happy with where the program is at.

“Proud of our guys and proud of our staff,” said Bergstrom. “Grateful to be a part of this program. What we’re seeing is when you get a group of guys that love each other, that play hard for each other, and they know what to do, how to do it, and why we do it, good things can happen one week at a time, and we get to go do that again this week.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.