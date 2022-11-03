WATCH: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer released by 20th Century Studios

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.
The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.(20th Century Studios via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The new trailer for the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel has been released on Wednesday.

The sci-fi sequel titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16.

According to 20th Century Studios, the second installment in the franchise is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Variety reports the film will have the return of Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch, who is seemingly revived through a Na’vi avatar form and once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

The studio said the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids). It will reportedly show the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

According to Us Weekly, the sequel began shooting in 2017 with much of the third film also filmed and scheduled for a 2024 release.

“Avatar” set box office records since being released in 2009, grossing more than $2.9 billion, according to IMDb.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer dies at 38
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools address gun threat at Century High School
Minnesota DNR
Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener
The 31-year-old woman is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson

Latest News

950 Acres in Rochester Zoning
Motion Passes for Land Usage Plan in Rochester
Recapping voter priorities ahead of election day
Police in Missouri say an Amazon delivery driver had her personal car stolen while she was...
Man shoots thief who stole mother-in-law’s car while making Amazon deliveries, police say
Southern MN
Breaking down voters’ priorities a week before election day
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $1.2B jackpot