Rochester Public Transit hosts meet and greet with Link Rapid Transit artists

Thursday, community members had the chance to meet the artists who will transform Rochester transit stations.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Artists, RPT staff and community members gathered at Cafe Aqui in Rochester to get an inside look at the new Link Rapid Transit.

The project is a proposed 2.8-mile bus rapid transit route along 2nd Street SW. The bus will arrive every five minutes on weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. and will arrive every 10 minutes other times.

RPT staff recruited artists to create pieces for the stations. Their art will be featured on the station’s glass, along the pathway and up the columns.

“This [the design] is some imagery, the landscape of Rochester. Some of the elements are connected to the local plants, mostly with the Native Americans. The plants, for them, was not only about substance, but was about social interactions and gatherings and rituals. So I want to pay tribute for them,” artist Pricila DeCarvalho said.

The 2nd Street SW corridor is one of the most heavily-used corridors in the City of Rochester, carrying nearly 22,000 vehicles and 13,000 transit riders each day. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and the bus route is scheduled to start running in 2026.

