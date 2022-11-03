One dead in Zumbrota house fire

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – An elderly Zumbrota person was found dead inside a home filled with smoke Thursday afternoon.

The Zumbrota Police Department was notified of a fire alarm in the 600 block of 5th St. West around 1:15 p.m. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in smoke.

Police were told there was a person along with two dogs inside the home. When the Zumbrota Fire Department arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and started lifesaving efforts. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two dogs survived.

The investigation as to how the fire started is ongoing.

