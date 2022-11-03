Olmsted Co. Sheriff’s Office to give update on suspicious death investigation

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Thursday to provide an update in the investigation on the suspicious death of Tia Arleth.

The conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. KTTC will be livestreaming the event here.

Arleth, 28, was found dead on Friday, June 17, 2022 in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Ave. NE.

A man was mowing tall grass in the rural area when he found Arleth and called police. The condition of the body made it very difficult to determine the identity of Arleth. The Medical Examiners Office were able to get partial prints and identify Arleth on June 21, 2022.

Arleth was a resident of Minneapolis with a past residency and significant history and ties to Rochester.

The location and condition Arleth was found are considered suspicious in nature.

RELATED: 28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County

