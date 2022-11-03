Much needed moisture returns to the region along with seasonal temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conditions across the region were cloudy throughout most of the day with temperatures still very comfortable. Highs weren’t as warm as Tuesday and Wednesday, but still very mild. Much-needed moisture makes its way back to the region late tonight. Since the beginning of 2022, Rochester has received 32 inches of precipitation which is only three-tenths of an inch above normal for this time of year.

Tonight, lows will be in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the region with warmer temperatures to the east, mainly along the Mississippi River Valley. Isolated showers and storms are expected tonight with the chance for a rumble of thunder or two possible, however, no organized severe weather is expected. Winds will be from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Cloudy conditions will continue tomorrow as well with showers off and on throughout the day and winds from the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s to round out the work week.

A decent amount of rainfall is expected over the next few days with areas to the southeast receiving higher amounts. Rainfall amounts through Saturday will range from about an inch to over 2 inches possible.

Along with the next few days, there are upcoming precipitation chances next week with isolated showers possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Temperatures throughout the week will be seasonal in the 40s and 50s. Conditions will dry out for Sunday and Monday before the chance for some more precipitation Tuesday through Thursday.

