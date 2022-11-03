Midwest Access Visits Rushford and Peterson

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Midwest Access was on the road on Thursday to visit unique places in Rushford and Peterson.

First stop was the train depot. Although trains no longer run through Rushford, it is now used as the bike trail through the town.

Next stop was more of a one stop show. The Creamery. It offers pizza, ice cream and even bowling.

After getting full on pizza and ice cream, Midwest Access checked out how a Norwegian staple is made. The Norsland Lefse walked us through how lefse is made.

Also in Rushford is the Featherstone Farm. The farm produces around 70 varieties of fresh market fruits and vegetables for distribution to local co-ops, restaurants and grocers, wholesalers and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) members throughout the region.

Midwest Access also went to Peterson to check out the Driftless Trading Post. In the summer, this is the place to rent tubes, kayaks and even grab something to eat.

