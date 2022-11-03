Land usage plan passes

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission brought forward their plan to the city council Wednesday for how to zone 950 acres of land. But some community members had pushback at the meeting for the proposal.

“We think some of the land uses here (the plan) don’t historically reflect what has been a precedent,” said Hugh Hexum a speaker on behalf of residents near the zone. “And if you take 19th street from Lourdes high school and go drive it tomorrow or whenever you get time you will see there are no houses.”

Weighing the feedback, the council heard plan “B.” Which outlines for more commercial zoning. That plan “B” did pass at the meeting.

Council members still say they will hear feedback, since the zoning is still in early planning phases.

