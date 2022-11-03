Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV via CNN) - An Iowa teen’s life has been turned upside down by a health crisis that fully surfaced just weeks ago.

Now, she and her family are hoping she gets a much-needed lung transplant, so she can continue doing what she loves most.

The sound of 14-year-old Katie Hoskin’s voice is music to her parents’ ears.

“She is full of joy, all the time,” Vera Hoskins, Katie’s mother, said.

But about six months ago, Katie’s parents started noticing changes with their daughter. She got tired easily and started having panic attacks.

“We could tell something was wrong,” Vera said. “We weren’t sure what.”

Then two weeks ago, her symptoms took a turn for the worst.

“When she came in the kitchen, she walked to the pantry, and she had to rest,” Vera said. “And then she walked to the counter, and then she had to rest.”

Moments later, Vera Hoskins said Katie looked like she was about to pass out.

“Grabbed her shoulders and I said ‘look at me,’ and when she picked her head up and looked at me, her face was completely white, her lips were completely white and her pupils instantly flashed, dilated,” Vera said.

Vera dialed 911 and tried to keep coaching Katie on breathing through her nose and out through her mouth.

The teen from Soldier, Iowa went to a local hospital before being transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

“What we believe for Katie to have is PVOD, is what’s caused her pulmonary hypertension is extremely rare,” Nurse Practitioner Venus Anderson said. “And so this is the rarest of the rare forms of, or ideologies of pulmonary hypertension.”

PVOD stands for Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease.

“When the lungs are ill and sick with high resistance, the heart can only overcome that for so long.”

Nurse Anderson said Katie’s heart failed the night she went to the hospital.

Katie will now have to get a lung transplant.

Her parents were told the life expectancy after a lung transplant is six to seven years, but getting it would improve her quality of life.

“We want to give her as much as we possibly can, as many experiences as we possibly can while she’s here,” Katie’s father Adam Hoskins said.

Because there’s nowhere to get a pediatric lung transplant nearby, Katie flew to Texas for evaluation last week.

Katie has been approved for a lung transplant, but nurses say it will be months before Katie actually does get the transplant.

“There will be multiple medications for her to take, frequent follow-up appointments, things like that to make sure that she can stay infection free, specifically in the first year after transplant,” Nurse Venus Anderson said.

For the past few weeks, Katie has been singing and playing her ukulele for her parents and the nurses.

Katie’s parents are hopeful she can get the transplant she needs, so they can continue hearing the sweet sounds of her voice for as long as possible.

Katie will be on the list for a donor soon.

